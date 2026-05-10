Guwahati: Bishnuram Boro’s Third Poetry Book Unveiled at Chandrapur

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GUWAHATI: Veteran poet and litterateur Bishnuram Boro's third book, Patharkhan Kongal Hol, was formally unveiled at the auditorium of Chandrapur Lower Primary School on the eastern outskirts of Guwahati under the initiative of Paragjyoti Prakashan.

Inaugurating the programme, Dr Smriti Kumar Sinha, Vice Chancellor of Pragjyotispur University, said poetry possesses a unique appeal and observed that language is one of the finest creations of human civilization. He stated that the identity of any nation can be understood through its language, literature, art and culture. He further remarked that artists and writers often receive greater respect than people possessing material wealth and added that Bishnuram Boro's poetry has the potential to awaken society.

Unveiling the poetry collection, former president of AXX Dr Suryakanta Hazarika said the joy and sincerity associated with the release of a book can best be understood by the author himself. He stressed the need to think about what society would leave behind for future generations and said people must be able to transform the language of the heart to others. He also underlined the importance of increasing readership and urged writers to study extensively.

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