DIBRUGARH: Books on Bisa Raja and Singpho heritage taken to Japan for research

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: Books documenting the historical legacy of Bisa Raja and the Singpho community from Margherita have gained international recognition after two titles were taken to Japan for preservation and research purposes.

On Wednesday, a six-member research team from Japan visited Assam and travelled to several areas in Margherita to study the traditional tea culture of the Singpho community, particularly their indigenous tea practices.

The team inspected organically managed tea gardens in Margherita and closely studied the traditional process of preparing Falap tea, considered one of the oldest forms of tea consumed in the region.

The researchers also visited the historic Bisa village in Ledo, where they were hosted by Mungdang Gam Singpho.

Two recently published books on Bisa Raja and the Singpho community, written by noted writer and journalist Jagat Changmai, were purchased by the Japanese researchers.

The books, titled 'Bisa Rajar Perat Abaddha Swarnil Itihas' and 'Singpho Jati aru Bisa Raja Itibritta,' were also collected in additional numbers for archival preservation and academic research in Japan.

The delegation was led by Yoshie Matsumiya, who expressed admiration for Assam's natural beauty during the visit. She also praised the traditional Singpho Falap tea after tasting it during interactions with local residents.

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