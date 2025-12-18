Guwahati: BJP alleges Akhil Gogoi's link with accused in Zubeen murder case

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The State Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) accused Sivasagar MLA Akhil Gogoi of maintaining "secret links" with the accused in the Zubeen Garg murder case, following the filing of the charge sheet by the Special Investigation Team (SIT).

In a press release issued from the BJP state office at Vajpayee Bhawan, party spokesperson Jayanta Kumar Goswami questioned Gogoi's claim, made during a Facebook Live, that he had accessed a copy of the charge sheet filed by the SIT in CID Police Station Case No. 18/2025.

Goswami said that as per an order passed on December 16 in PRC Case No. 4084/2025 by the Chief Judicial Magistrate's Court, Kamrup (Metro), copies of the charge sheet were forwarded only to the jail authorities where the seven accused, including Siddharth and Shyamkanu, are lodged. He added that a pen drive containing the charge sheet was handed over exclusively to the authorized family members of the accused present in court, and that no copy had been provided to any third party.

"Under such circumstances, if Akhil Gogoi has obtained a copy of the charge sheet, it could only have come from the accused or their authorized family members," Goswami alleged, claiming this indicated Gogoi's "secret links" with the accused or their families.

The BJP spokesperson further accused the Sivasagar MLA of repeatedly attempting to discredit the SIT charge sheet and of indirectly shielding the accused by acting "like their defence lawyer." He also alleged that Gogoi was trying to intimidate government witnesses prepared by the SIT to ensure conviction in the case.

The press release said that under the leadership of Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, the Home Department completed the investigation swiftly and filed the charge sheet within 86 days, paving the way for the speedy completion of the judicial process.

Also Read: Assam: HC hears PIL on Zubeen’s death; next hearing on March 13, 2026