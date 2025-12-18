Assam: HC hears PIL on Zubeen’s death; next hearing on March 13, 2026

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The judicial proceedings in the Zubeen Garg death case are progressing. The court of the CJM (Kamrup Metro) has ‘committed’ the case to the District & Sessions Judge, as Section 103 of the BNS is attached to the charges against the accused, and it is mandated that Section 103 BNS is ‘triable’ in the Sessions Court and not in the CJM Court.

All of the accused in the case will be produced in the Sessions Court on December 22.

Meanwhile, a hearing on a PIL case (46/2025) was conducted in the Gauhati High Court.

Regarding the hearing in the PIL filed by Abhijeet Sharma and Palash Ranjan Baruah, Abhijeet Sharma said, “In the second hearing today, our lawyer presented his argument, while the government stated that the charge sheet is long and it has to be read thoroughly, and a judicial committee has been formed, so the next hearing is fixed for March 13, 2026. The charge sheet is not in anybody’s hands. We have to receive it and go through it carefully. Our lawyer will be able to submit his view, and we’ll also be able to convey our thoughts on it. The thing is that ‘no one killed Jessica’. Will this also be the case here, where 30 years on, it will be said, ‘No one killed Zubeen Garg’? This should not happen. We’re praying before God that such a thing doesn’t happen. No one has read the charge sheet. I don’t know how Garima Garg said she is satisfied with the charge sheet. Some actor has said he is not happy with the charge sheet. I don’t know how he has come to that conclusion. But we have come to know or suspect certain things. The Assamese-origin people from Singapore on the yacht were let off; only the four who went from here have been arrested. A question remains about this. Those who rented the yacht and the organizer of the trip were not charged. This also remains a mystery. The CM is saying the conspiracy to kill Zubeen was hatched prior to the Covid pandemic.”

