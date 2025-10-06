Guwahati: BJP Assam names office-bearers for morchas

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: State Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Dilip Saikia has announced the new state office bearers for various party wings, including the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), Mahila Morcha, OBC Morcha, Kisan Morcha, and ST Morcha.

President Dilip Saikia already appointed the party wing presidents. The Morcha presidents are Rakesh Das as the state president of BJYM, Subhas Dutta as the president of the OBC Morcha, Nilima Devi as the state president of the Mahila Morcha, Pankaj Borbora as the president of the Kisan Morcha, and Horen Sing Bey as the president of the ST Morcha.

Also Read: BJP alleges conspiracy by opposition to derail Zubeen Garg case