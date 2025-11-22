Jamugurihat prepares grand Lachit Divas celebration with 1,000-youth procession

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: Jamugurihat is gearing up for the upcoming Lachit Divas with an innovative theme and idea. To mark the legendary valour of the military general Lachit Barphukan, Lachit Divas has been observed every year. This year, the Lachit Divas will be observed under the leadership of Niraj Nishim Hazarika, a young entrepreneur of the greater Naduar area and in association with the general public of the greater Jamugurihat area, informed Niraj Nishim Hazarika at a press meet held at the office premises of the Marketing Society on Thursday. Hazarika said that one thousand youths with traditional attire would take out a procession from Sootea to Pokamura Pothar, the historic site of Baresohoriya bhaona with Hengdang in their hands covering a total of 16 kms distance by road. He added that one thousand Hengdangs and a long symbolic boat have been prepared for this. Addressing the press meet, Dhruba Gogoi, leader of Tai-Ahom Jatiya Parishad and Sundar Lahan, President of Ahom Jatiya Mahasabha, appealed to all concerned to put their hand efforts together to make the forthcoming event a successful one.

