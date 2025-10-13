Guwahati: BJP assures fair probe into Zubeen Garg’s death

STAFF REPORTER

Guwahati: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has reiterated its unwavering commitment to ensuring justice for every citizen of Assam, asserting that delivering justice has always been a moral cornerstone of the party’s governance.

In a statement, BJP spokesperson Pranjal Kalita stated that since the BJP came to power in 2016, the crime rate in Assam has seen a notable decline. The spokesperson credited the government’s zero-tolerance policy toward crime for this achievement, emphasizing that offenders involved in heinous crimes such as rape, murder, and drug trafficking have not escaped justice through influence or money power. Assam, under the BJP government, has also achieved the top position in India in the prevention of child marriage.

Highlighting major administrative reforms, Kalita said the BJP government dismantled the corrupt recruitment system prevalent during the Congress regime, notably bringing to justice Rakesh Paul, the key figure in the APSC job scam. “The BJP government replaced the money-for-jobs market with a merit-based, transparent recruitment process, restoring faith in public institutions and ensuring justice for the youth of Assam,” he added.

Kalita also mentioned the government’s strong actions against “love jihad” cases, land mafias, and corruption in administrative services. By transitioning key services such as pensions, licenses, and land registrations to online platforms, the government has ensured transparency and efficiency. Over 2 lakh landless families have been granted land pattas as part of the BJP’s commitment to social justice, he said.

Referring to the ongoing investigation into the death of Assam’s beloved singer Zubeen Garg, Kalita said the government has taken swift and decisive steps to ensure a fair judicial process. Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma has reaffirmed that no individual involved in the case will escape through legal loopholes. A judicial commission, headed by Justice Saumitra Saikia of the Gauhati High Court, has been constituted to oversee the probe, while Assam Police have already made key arrests.

