Assam: Debabrata Saikia seeks CBI probe into Zubeen’s death with judicial supervision

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Leader of the Opposition Assam Legislative Assembly (ALA) Debabrata Saikia has formally written to President of India Droupadi Murmu demanding a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) under the supervision of a sitting or retired Gauhati High Court judge into the sudden demise of Assam’s cultural icon Zubeen Garg in Singapore on September 19.

In his letter, Saikia expressed “serious concerns about the suspicious circumstances” surrounding Garg’s death, alleging that the celebrated singer was a “revolutionary voice of resistance against state government policies” and a strong opponent of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), making him a possible target for elimination.

Saikia pointed out several inconsistencies and red flags that Garg reportedly told close associates that he was pressured into traveling to Singapore with restricted companionship, deviating from his usual travel pattern. Festival organizer Shyamkanu Mahanta had initially promoted Garg’s participation in the event, but later claimed he came only “to take rest.” Details about whether the singer was scuba diving or swimming and about the yacht outing have also shifted. Despite a history of seizure disorders and restrictions against water activities, Garg was allegedly encouraged to swim without a life jacket. His wife had confirmed his vulnerability, and his fatal seizure occurred exactly as predicted by his medical condition.

Saikia argued that the “systematic nature of travel restrictions, exploitation of medical vulnerability, and conflicting accounts” pointed towards a calculated conspiracy.

Highlighting jurisdictional challenges faced by the Assam CID, which lacks authority to question witnesses or access medical records in Singapore, Saikia urged the President of India to direct the CBI to assist with international evidence gathering in coordination with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). He emphasized that only a judicially supervised probe could guarantee justice and restore public confidence.

“The death of Zubeen Garg represents not merely a tragic loss but the potential systematic elimination of a fearless voice,” Saikia wrote, adding that the people of Assam demand justice for the revolutionary cultural icon.

