Guwahati: BJP Celebrates Birth Anniversary of Dr. Bhupen Hazarika

Staff reporter

Guwahati: The birth anniversary of Sudhakantha Bharat Ratna Dr. Bhupen Hazarika was celebrated with enthusiasm on Monday at the BJP State Office, Atal Bihari Vajpayee Bhawan.

The programme began with floral tributes and lamp-lighting at Dr. Hazarika’s portrait by BJP vice-president Ashok Kumar Bhattacharya and Secretary Bitupan Doley. On this occasion, Dr. Hazarika’s son Tej Hazarika, nephew Dawar Hazarika, and his long-time tabla accompanist Pawan Bordoloi were felicitated by the BJP state committee.

Expressing gratitude, Tej Hazarika thanked the BJP karyakartas and appreciated the state government’s year-long programme in honour of the maestro. Pawan Bordoloi, while recalling his association with Dr. Hazarika, said that the legendary singer never forgot his Assamese identity even while performing outside Assam and abroad, and being in his company was “a heavenly feeling.”

Dawar Hazarika extended heartfelt thanks to Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma for the centenary celebrations and paid tribute by rendering two of Dr. Hazarika’s immortal songs.

Minister for Cultural Affairs, Industries, and Commerce, Bimal Borah, who graced the event as a distinguished guest, highlighted the enduring legacy of Dr. Hazarika’s creations. He also announced that centenary programmes will be organized not only in Assam but also in West Bengal, Mumbai, Delhi, and other cities across India.

Tej Hazarika further said that over 40 songs of Dr. Bhupen Hazarika have already been translated into English, and his research paper at Columbia University on Mass Communication and Information Dissemination will soon be published in book form.

