Guwahati: BJP condemns attempt to ‘desecrate’ Zubeen Kshetra

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has strongly condemned an alleged attempt by a section of the Miya community to use Zubeen Kshetra in Sonapur as a protest venue, calling it an act of “desecration” of the site’s sanctity.

Addressing to media on Tuesday, State BJP spokesperson Jayanta Kumar Goswami alleged that certain groups had “conspired against the government” by exploiting the emotional atmosphere following the untimely demise of singer Zubeen Garg. He claimed that these elements were attempting to halt the ongoing eviction drives targeting illegal encroachments—particularly by Miya settlers—on government lands, xatra lands, forest reserves, and tribal belts.

Goswami said the government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, had been working relentlessly to reclaim and preserve nearly 65 lakh bighas of government, xatra, forest, and tribal lands for the benefit of future generations. “Some Miya elements are now trying to exploit public sentiment and destabilize the state,” he warned, adding that the BJP, with the support of the people of Assam, “will firmly resist such activities.”

At the same time, Goswami announced the launch of a “Nyay Yatra” across Assam, involving 65 lakh BJP karyakartas and millions of admirers of Zubeen Garg. The march aims to seek justice for Garg’s death through the judicial process and to preserve his musical legacy and ideals.

Goswami further accused opposition leaders Lurinjyoti Gogoi, Akhil Gogoi, and Gaurav Gogoi of spreading “false propaganda” to derail the ongoing investigation. He alleged that their supporters were circulating fake post-mortem reports and spreading misinformation online, including claims that the accused in the case were being held in air-conditioned VIP facilities.

He also accused Gaurav Gogoi of “inciting the youth” through provocative statements and of trying to create unrest in Assam. However, Goswami lauded the state’s youth for maintaining restraint and seeking justice peacefully.

Citing a recent incident at Baska Jail, Goswami alleged that supporters led by Ahila Miya attempted to create chaos as part of a larger conspiracy. He urged the people of Assam to “resist Gaurav Gogoi’s malicious attempts.”

Reacting to actor Ravi Sharma’s remarks regarding trees around Dighalipukhuri, Goswami dismissed the comments as “motivated by personal interests rather than genuine environmental concern.” He clarified that “not a single tree was cut down,” but that a few had been “relocated and replanted along the banks of the Brahmaputra River.”

Concluding his remarks, Goswami criticized the Congress Party for its alleged failure to deliver justice in several historic cases in Assam. He challenged Leader of the Opposition in the Assam Legislative Assembly Debabrata Saikia to explain why the Congress had failed to secure justice for the children killed in the Dhemaji bomb blast, the 855 martyrs of the Assam Movement, and the massacre of indigenous people in Bodo areas during 2011–12.

