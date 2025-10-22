Zubeen Garg death case: SIT team of Assam Police meets with SPF in Singapore

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The two-member visiting Special Investigation Team (SIT) team of Assam Police held a meeting with a five-member team of the Singapore Police Force (SPF) in Singapore today.

The two Assam Police officers discussed the Zubeen Garg death case with the Singapore police to gather details of the tragic incident in which Assam’s beloved singer and cultural icon died while swimming during a private yacht trip during his visit to participate in the Northeast India Festival 2025 in Singapore.

The two officers in the SIT team are Special DGP (CID) Munna Prasad Gupta, who heads the SIT, and Titabor Co-District SP Tarun Goel, who is part of the nine-member SIT. According to sources, the SPF has assured full cooperation to the SIT team regarding the investigation into Zubeen’s mysterious death in Singapore. SPF also mentioned that the report after completion of the investigation will be submitted on December 19. It will then be decided whether a coroner’s inquiry will be instituted in the investigation by SPF into Zubeen’s death.

Sources also stated that the CCTV footage from Pan Pacific Hotel in Singapore, where Zubeen and a few of his companions were staying, from the morning of September 19, the day the incident occurred, and the earlier day, is supposed to be collected by the SIT team. The SIT team is also scheduled to visit the place of occurrence near the island in Singapore.

Moreover, the statements of the hotel staff and the yacht crew are also slated to be taken by the team.

There is also a possibility of Wazid Ahmed, who is yet to visit Assam for the investigation, being questioned by the visiting SIT team in Singapore itself. This will be another step forward for the SIT.

Meanwhile, the SIT recorded the statement of singer Gitali Devi in Guwahati today. She is one of the co-signers of the FIR filed by the artiste fraternity in the Zubeen death case.

Also Read: Assam CM: Zubeen Garg Protests Are Politically Driven