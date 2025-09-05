Guwahati: BJP Holds Massive Joining Programme at Atal Bihari Vajpayee Bhavan

Staff reporter

Guwahati: A massive joining programme was held today at the state BJP headquarters, Atal Bihari Vajpayee Bhavan in Guwahati. The event was presided over by State BJP president and MP Dilip Saikia, in the presence of other senior party leaders.

A large number of leaders from student and youth organizations, including former and current leaders of AASU, NSUI, AMSU, Rabha National Council, and Koch-Rajbongshi groups, formally joined the BJP.

Welcoming the new entrants, Dilip Saikia said, “The joining of youth power will undoubtedly contribute significantly to nation-building. BJP is like a family, always open to those who come forward with the spirit of service to Bharat Mata and the resolve to establish India as Vishwaguru.”

The programme saw the participation of Cabinet Minister Bimal Bora, State vice presidents Pulak Gohain and Ashok Bhattacharya, state general secretary Diplu Ranjan Sharma, and several other leaders.

