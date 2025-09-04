BJP protests alleged remarks against PM Modi’s mother in Dhubri

OUR CORRESPONDENT

DHUBRI: Dhubri district BJP and its wings staged a strong protest at Panchmore on Monday against alleged remarks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Late mother by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Leaders of BJP lambasted Rahul Gandhi and said that he had crossed all ‘limits of insult, hate, and tastelessness,’ claiming that abuses were directed at PM Modi’s mother during a campaign. The leaders said that this reflected how Congress treated women. Rahul Gandhi allegedly made abusive remarks on PM Modi’s Late mother during a rally in Bihar recently.

Also Read: Assam: Mass exodus in Udalguri’s Nonoi Cherfang; hundreds quit BJP

Also Watch: