Guwahati: BJP holds review meeting after BTC poll results

STAFF REPORTER

Guwahati: Soon after the conclusion of the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) elections, the Assam State BJP has intensified its organizational activities. A review meeting of the recently concluded BTC polls was held on Wednesday at the State BJP Headquarters, Atal Bihari Vajpayee Bhawan in Guwahati.

The meeting was attended by ministers, state office-bearers who served as observers for BTC constituencies, district in-charges and co-in-charges involved in election activities, as well as presidents of the five BTC districts and both winning and defeated BJP candidates. State BJP president Dilip Saikia and state general secretary (Organization) G.R. Ravindra Raju conducted a detailed constituency-wise review of the election outcomes.

It is noteworthy that the BJP secured five seats in the recent BTC elections. Despite contesting in only 30 constituencies—more than in 2020—the party received over one lakh votes, which the leadership described as a clear reflection of the growing public support for the BJP in the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR).

State BJP spokesperson Jayanta Kumar Goswami said that the results showcased the BJP’s strengthened organizational base and expanding popularity in the region. He also commented on the Congress party’s poor performance, stating that under Gaurav Gogoi’s leadership, Congress contested the BTC elections for the first time but suffered a major defeat, revealing its “lack of relevance in indigenous-dominated areas.”

Jayanta Kumar Goswami stated that in Kokrajhar, BJP secured 20.04% votes, while Congress got only 2.06%. In Chirang, BJP received 17.07% against Congress’ 1.03%. In Baksa, BJP got 29.01% compared to Congress’ 1.05%. In Tamulpur, BJP received 28.04%, while Congress managed only 2.03%. In Udalguri, BJP secured 20.06%, whereas Congress got just 2.02%. These figures clearly indicate that under Gaurav Gogoi’s leadership, Congress’s position in Assam has weakened considerably. Goswami further informed that a two-day State Extended Office Bearers’ Meeting of the BJP will be held in Dibrugarh on October 9 and 10. The meeting will deliberate on the current political scenario and the party’s future strategies.

Also read: BPF open for alliance with BJP if it leaves UPPL: Hagrama Mohilary