BPF open for alliance with BJP if it leaves UPPL: Hagrama Mohilary

KOKRAJHAR: The Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) held its 2nd meeting of the Policy Making Body (PMB) on Friday at Bodoland Guest House here after emerging victorious in the 5th BTC Election 2025. The 1st meeting of the PMB was held on September 27 at the same guest house, marking a significant step towards forming the next Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) government.

In the last PMB meeting, Hagrama Mohilary was unanimously elected as the Leader of the BPF Legislature Party, while Rihon Daimari was nominated as the Deputy Leader. Derhasat Basumatary and Maheswar Basumatary were appointed as Chief Whip and Secretary, respectively.

Talking to mediapersons at Bodoland Guest House, the President of the BPF, Hagrama Mohilary, said that the BPF discussed the possibility of an alliance with the BJP. He said that the BPF had no problems in joining the NDA and to take BJP along with them in the new council government but that the BJP would have to leave the UPPL alliance first. He also said that 8 to 10 MCLAs would be given EM berth by October 5 and that they would take oath as EMs in the swearing-in ceremony.

