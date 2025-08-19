Guwahati: BJP holds workshop to chart future roadmap ahead of 2026 Elections

Staff reporter

Guwahati: The state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), on Sunday held a crucial workshop at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Bhavan in Guwahati, attended by senior leaders from both the national and state level. The meeting was aimed at shaping the party’s strategy for Assam and the Northeast in the run-up to the 2026 Assembly elections.

Addressing party workers, Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma underlined that the alliance partners of the BJP in Assam are not merely political associates but true blessings that have strengthened the NDA family in the state. He emphasized that the collective vision of the alliance is firmly rooted in ensuring peace, stability, and development for every section of society, and that this unity of purpose will remain the cornerstone of Assam’s progress.

Senior leaders urged party cadres to recommit themselves to nationalism, good governance, and public service while taking Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a Viksit Bharat (Developed India) to every household. They also emphasized the need to counter misinformation effectively and strengthen grassroots connections.

Reaffirming the BJP’s electoral commitment, the leadership declared that the party, along with its NDA allies, is determined to secure a third consecutive term in Assam in 2026. Leaders expressed confidence that the people of Assam would once again support the BJP-led NDA government for its governance and development initiatives. The workshop concluded with a call for unity, discipline, and dedication, reflecting the organizational strength and ideological clarity that the party claims as its hallmark.

The workshop saw the presence of the State BJP president Dilip Saikia, BJP National general secretary Arun Singh, National Spokesperson and MP Dr. Sambit Patra, Organizational General Secretary of Chhattisgarh Ajay Jamwal, State Prabhari Harish Dwivedi, and National Secretary and Kaziranga MP Kamakhya Prasad Tasa.

Also Read: Guwahati: BJP Assam Pradesh Pays Tribute to Atal Bihari Vajpayee