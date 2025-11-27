Guwahati: BJP Joining Programme held at Atal Bihari Vajpayee Bhawan

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A massive joining programme was organized on Wednesday at Atal Bihari Vajpayee Bhawan, the State Headquarters of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Assam. The event, led by state BJP president and Member of Parliament Dilip Saikia, witnessed the presence of Cabinet Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah, Member of Parliament Bijuli Kalita Medhi, BJYM president Rakesh Das, and BJP Guwahati City District president Tapan Das.

A large group of young and dynamic individuals—including doctors, advocates, architects, and professionals from diverse fields—joined the BJP, citing inspiration from the party’s pro-people governance and youth-centric development initiatives. Prominent among the new entrants were Dr. Nilesh Singh, Dr. Rajkamal Talukdar (general secretary, Students’ Union of Government Ayurvedic College & Hospital), Advocate Arunav Barman, architect Ayusmita Deka (daughter of Chhattisgarh Governor Ramen Deka), Phanindra Rajbanshi (vice president, AASU, Darrang), and Anil Bania (former assistant secretary, Chatra Mukti Sangram Samiti).

Addressing in the occasion, state BJP president Dilip Saikia stated that the increasing participation of youth and working professionals reflects growing trust in the BJP’s transparent governance and development-focused vision. He added that the surge in support from Gen-Z and young professionals demonstrates their belief in the party’s roadmap for a progressive future.

