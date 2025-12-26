Guwahati: BJP launches padayatra in Dispur

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: State BJP leader Jayanta Kumar Das has launched a door-to-door padayatra in the Dispur Assembly constituency with the clear objective of contesting the forthcoming elections. The move has generated considerable political buzz, as the exercise began even before the party has declared its official candidate.

The padayatra was formally flagged off on Thursday from the Basistha Temple. During the outreach programme, Das personally visited households across the constituency to seek public support. The initiative reportedly received an encouraging response from local residents. Jayanta Kumar Das is a former president of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), former state vice-president of the BJP, and a former party spokesperson.

Speaking to journalists, Jayanta Kumar Das asserted that he is confident of contesting the upcoming Assembly elections from Dispur and expressed strong belief that he will secure the BJP’s ticket. He said his decision to enter the electoral fray is driven by a commitment to the all-round development of the constituency and a desire to serve the people of Dispur more effectively.

