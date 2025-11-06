Guwahati: BJP remembers Dr Bhupen Hazarika, pays heartfelt tributes

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: On the 14th death anniversary of the legendary artiste and Bharat Ratna Dr. Bhupen Hazarika, admirers across Assam and around the world paid heartfelt tributes through vibrant commemorative programmes.

The State Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) marked the occasion with tribute ceremonies held not only at the party’s headquarters but also across all 39 organizational districts and 433 mandals, where members and supporters fondly remembered the humanitarian maestro’s immortal contributions to art, culture, and humanity.

A central programme was organized at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Bhawan, the State BJP Headquarters in Guwahati, in the gracious presence of State BJP President and Member of Parliament from Darrang-Udalguri, Dilip Saikia.

During the event, party karyakartas rendered Dr. Hazarika’s timeless song “Manuhe Manuhor Babe”, regarded as the anthem of humanity, as a collective offering of respect and remembrance.

Addressing the gathering, Dilip Saikia described Dr. Bhupen Hazarika as “a luminous star in the cultural galaxy of Assam and India.” He further noted that under the leadership of the BJP, the Government of India honoured the legendary artiste with the Bharat Ratna, immortalizing his creative genius and filling every Assamese heart with pride.

