Guwahati: BJP slams Congress for opposing IIM in Assam

Staff reporter

Guwahati: The state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has launched a scathing attack on the Congress, accusing it of betraying the people of Assam by opposing the establishment of an Indian Institute of Management (IIM) in the state.

Addressing the media at the party headquarters, BJP Assam Pradesh spokesperson Kamal Kumar Medhi said the opposition of Congress MPs during the introduction of the IIM (Amendment) Bill, 2025 in Parliament has “exposed the anti-Assam character of the Congress once again.”

“The introduction of this Bill should have been a moment of pride and celebration for every Assamese. Shockingly, instead of welcoming it, Congress MPs—including those from Assam—opposed it. This is disgraceful and a direct betrayal of the aspirations of the people of Assam,” Medhi said.

He credited Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for making the long-pending dream of an IIM in Assam close to reality. Medhi further recalled that Congress leaders had earlier opposed the Rs 27,000 crore semiconductor project at Jagiroad, terming the party’s stance “anti-development and anti-Assam.”

The BJP leader demanded that Congress MPs from Assam issue a clear explanation for their stand. He urged the people of the state to hold the Congress accountable for what he called a “shameful act against Assam’s interests.”

The Bill was introduced in Parliament on Tuesday, with the proceedings chaired by Assam MP and BJP state president Dilip Saikia, who had appealed to all members to support the legislation in the interest of Assam.

