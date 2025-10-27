Guwahati: BJP workers pay tribute to Zubeen Garg at booth level

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: State BJP workers on Sunday paid heartfelt tributes to cultural icon Zubeen Garg at the booth level.

According to a statement by State BJP spokesperson Pranjal Kalita, the tribute was organized ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “Mann Ki Baat” broadcast and held across 29,565 booths under 433 mandals in 39 organizational districts. The event included floral tributes followed by the planting of Nahor saplings in memory of the beloved artiste.

He further stated that Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma attended the main event at Garchuk, Guwahati, where he too offered floral tributes and planted a Nahor sapling.

Addressing the gathering, Dr. Sarma urged the people of Assam to watch Zubeen Garg’s upcoming film, “Roi Roi Binale”, as a gesture of love and remembrance for the musician who, he said, “continues to live in every Assamese heart.”

Earlier in the day, thousands of admirers of Zubeen Garg gathered at the Khanapara Veterinary College Ground to join the BJP-organized “Nyay Samadal”. The participants called for a speedy completion of judicial proceedings related to the artiste’s case and appealed to the judiciary for swift and transparent justice.

In its statement, the BJP condemned efforts by “certain political groups and vested interests” to politicize Garg’s death, calling such acts “deeply unfortunate and disrespectful” to Assamese society. The party emphasized that Zubeen Garg was not merely an artiste but a cultural institution and a symbol of Assamese pride, whose contributions went far beyond politics.

The BJP also urged citizens to remain vigilant against divisive forces attempting to disturb peace and unity in the state, while extending gratitude to Chief Minister Dr. Sarma and his government for their ongoing efforts to preserve the legacy of the late musician.

The day’s observances witnessed the participation of several key leaders, including Cabinet Ministers Jayanta Mallabaruah, Dr. Ranoj Pegu, Ajanta Neog, Guwahati MP Bijuli Kalita Medhi, MLAs Siddhartha Bhattacharya and Atul Bora, and Mayor Mrigen Sarania, alongside senior BJP leaders and prominent citizens from various fields.

