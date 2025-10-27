Assam: Zubeen Kshetra should become a shrine, says CM Sarma

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday opined that the Zubeen Kshetra should become a temple, a place of pilgrimage, and a decision by fans of Zubeen in keeping with this will provide strength to the government.

Speaking to the media, the Chief Minister said, “A big responsibility will come to the people of Assam, whether to immortalize Zubeen through his songs or through liquor. A section of reckless youth or people want to keep Zubeen alive through liquor. But 3.5 crore people in the state want to keep his memory alive through his creations, his songs and his talent. People of Assam want to immortalize him through his songs and the Nahor flower.

“But, I have seen that a section of people want to give a different identity to Zubeen. They want to say that our tribal people also drink liquor. Tribal people don’t drink liquor; they imbibe traditional beverages. Xanj, Rohi and Apong are not liquor; no permission is required to drink these. But you have to take permission to sell or drink liquor. Our traditional beverages, which we shall call heritage drinks, have been used over thousands of years. Whisky or rum is not used by them. Laopani is not liquor. Who says it’s liquor? In the name of tribal people, if someone drinks liquor and does whatever he wants at 2-3 AM in the night, it will not be accepted by civilized society,” he added.

The CM further appealed to the people, saying, “So, I want to request everyone to go forward on the path of our endeavour, which is keeping Zubeen alive through his songs, Nahor flower and creations. The unruly behaviour displayed by some at the Zubeen Kshetra is not acceptable. So we want the people that love Zubeen to cooperate with the government. So, people that love Zubeen should decide to turn Zubeen Kshetra into a temple and shrine. Such a decision will provide strength to the government to achieve something.”

“I think everyone should watch the film (Roi Roi Binale), and those who love Zubeen from the heart should pay tribute to him in any way they want, from the mind and soul,” the CM said in the end.

