Guwahati: BJP’s Booth Vijay Sankalp Sabha in PM’s presence today

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Around 86,000 BJP workers will take a pledge to secure victory in the 2026 Assam Legislative Assembly elections at the “Booth Vijay Sankalp Sabha” today at the Veterinary College playground in Khanapara, Guwahati, in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

This was announced today by Assam BJP president and Lok Sabha MP Dilip Saikia during an interaction with journalists at the party’s state headquarters, Atal Bihari Vajpayee Bhawan.

Saikia stated that party workers from nearly 32,000 booths across the state are expected to attend the rally with the resolve of “Mera Booth Sabse Majboot” (My booth is the strongest). Grassroots workers from remote areas are eagerly awaiting guidance from the Prime Minister ahead of the upcoming elections.

Highlighting the leadership of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Saikia said Assam has witnessed all-round development under his tenure. He emphasized that party workers are working tirelessly to build a secure, developed, prosperous, and self-reliant Assam.

He added that at the “Booth Vijay Sankalp Sabha”, the party would reaffirm its commitment to forming a government in Assam for a third consecutive term under BJP leadership.

