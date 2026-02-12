BJP intensifies Booth Vijay Abhiyan in Bongaigaon ahead of Assembly Polls

A CORRESPONDENT

DHUBRI: The political atmosphere in Assam ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections is becoming increasingly intense. In preparation for the elections, the Booth Vijay Abhiyan is being actively carried out across various regions of the State, including Bongaigaon district.

Under this initiative, booth-level campaigns were conducted at several booths in Khoragaon, Pachonia, and Shankargola within the Abhayapuri Assembly constituency of Bongaigaon district. The campaign was led by BJP leader and well-known social worker Rudra Kumar Pathak, accompanied by a large number of party workers.

During the campaign, Rudra Kumar Pathak engaged directly with party workers and local residents, generating enthusiasm and excitement among both the workers and the community. Through the Booth Vijay Abhiyan, the BJP aims to strengthen its organization at the booth level while establishing direct contact with voters. According to reliable sources, the party’s influence is rapidly growing in the Abhayapuri Assembly constituency.

Rudra Kumar Pathak has been working tirelessly, visiting village after village to connect with people at the grassroots level. He has also attended numerous programs, addressing the public and sharing information about Assam’s development under the leadership of the country’s Prime Minister and the State’s dynamic Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma.

