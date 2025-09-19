Guwahati: Blood Donation Camps held under ‘Seva Saptah’

Guwahati: The Government of Assam on Wednesday organized statewide blood donation camps across all districts as part of the Seva Saptah, a weeklong programme of socially significant activities from September 17 to September 25, 2025, coinciding with the 75th birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Health & Family Welfare Department of the State, in collaboration with the Assam State Blood Transfusion Council, took the initiative in conducting 75 blood donation camps, which witnessed enthusiastic participation from people across all walks of life.

Senior government officials, staff members, representatives of civil society organizations, and members of the general public voluntarily came forward to donate blood in large numbers.

The initiative, which resulted in the collection of 3,167 units of blood, reflects the collective spirit of service and responsibility towards society, while also strengthening the state’s healthcare preparedness. By mobilising voluntary blood donation on such a vast scale, Assam has demonstrated its commitment to the ethos of ‘seva’ (service) to mankind.

The weeklong Seva Saptah will continue with more activities of public welfare and social importance in the coming days.

A mega health camp for children at all Legislative Assembly Constituencies is scheduled to be organised on September 19.

On September 20, 30-lakh-plus saplings will be planted across 20,000 educational institutions of the state in addition to cities, towns and villages. On September 21, young writers will be felicitated with Rs. 25,000 each. On September 22, Ni-kshay Mitra assistance will be provided to tuberculosis patients. September 23 will witness the distribution of land pattas to religious institutions, and the Seva Saptah will conclude on September 25 with the launch of Orunodoi 3.0, a flagship DBT scheme of the Government of Assam. (ANI)

