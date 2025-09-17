Top Headlines

Hatshingimari District Hospital Hosts ‘Sevahi Samarpan’ with Blood Donation Camp

First-ever blood donation camp in South Salmara-Mankachar district inaugurated under joint health initiative.
Image of the 'Sevahi Samarpan' camp
Hatsingimari: The ‘Sevahi Samarpan’ programme was formally inaugurated today at the Hatshingimari District Hospital premises in South Salmara-Mankachar district.

As the first activity of the initiative, a blood donation camp was launched at the hospital, where willing donors voluntarily came forward to donate blood. District Programme Manager (DPM) Ruhul Amin informed that this is the first-ever blood donation camp organized for the district.

The inaugural ceremony was attended by South Salmara-Mankachar MLA Aminul Islam, Deputy Commissioner Rahul Kumar Gupta, and other dignitaries.

Officials confirmed that the ‘Sevahi Samarpan’ programme will continue from today until October 2.

