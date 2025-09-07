Guwahati: Body Found from Hatkhuwapara Area of Deepor Beel

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The body of a youth, identified as Jadumoni Dutta from Nalbari, was recovered from Hatkhuwapara area of Deepor Beel on Saturday. Dutta, who was employed with UltraTech, had been missing before his body was discovered. His family members have alleged foul play and suspected that he was murdered. Acting on the complaint, Azara police have detained three of his colleagues for questioning in connection with the case. Further investigation is underway to ascertain the circumstances leading to his death.

