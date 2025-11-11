Guwahati: Body of missing retired government employee found

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: An elderly man’s body was recovered from a canal close to the CM Vigilance Office in Guwahati, with authorities suspecting he may have been dead for several days before being found. The cause of death remained unclear, and police launched an investigation into the case. The deceased was identified as 64-year-old Madan Mohan Deuri Bharali from North Lakhimpur. He had reportedly been suffering from mental health issues resembling Alzheimer’s and went missing early on November 6 while staying at a relative’s home. At the time, he was under the care of a young woman who had been assisting him.

Bharali, a retired employee of the Agriculture Department’s nursery division, had known his caretaker for around six years, as she had previously worked at his residence. Officials said his mental condition had deteriorated following retirement, leaving him dependent on assistance. Birubari Police reached the spot soon after the discovery and began inquiries to ascertain how the incident occurred.

Also Read: Bodies of two missing NIT Silchar students recovered from Hmunthajao