Bodies of two missing NIT Silchar students recovered from Hmunthajao waterfall

OUR CORRESPONDENT

HAFLONG: A joint search operation at the Hmunthajao waterfall near Harangajao led to the recovery of the bodies of two missing students from NIT Silchar, Sauhard Kumar and Radhika Kumari, on Sunday morning.

According to official sources, the bodies were retrieved at around 11:35 am and 11:43 am respectively through a coordinated effort by SDRF teams from Silchar and Haflong, personnel of the 26th Assam Rifles, police, DDMA Dima Hasao, and local community members who had actively assisted in the search. The deceased have been identified as Radhika Kumari, 18, daughter of Om Prakash, a resident of Panditpur Rajgir in Nalanda district, Bihar, and Sauhard Kumar, 18, son of Brajesh Kumar Rai from Bikapur, Ghazipur district, Uttar Pradesh. Both were students of BTech in Computer Science and Engineering at NIT Silchar. Local officials informed that the bodies were later handed over to the authorities for necessary legal formalities. The tragic incident has sent shockwaves through the student community and local residents, with many expressing grief over the deaths of the young students during what was reportedly a recreational visit to the scenic waterfall area.

