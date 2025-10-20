Guwahati: Body of young man found in drain alongside vehicle

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: In a shocking incident that unfolded in the Mathgharia area of Guwahati, the body of a young man was discovered in a drain near Gate Hospital, alongside a KTM two-wheeler bearing registration number AS 01 FS 3360.

Local residents alerted authorities after spotting the deceased in the drain. Acting immediately, the Noonmati Police arrived and recovered both the body and the vehicle.

The identity of the young man has not yet been established. Investigations are ongoing to determine whether the incident was the result of an accident or other circumstances that caused the individual and his vehicle to end up in the drain.

