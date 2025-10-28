Guwahati: Body of youth recovered in Khanapara

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The body of a young man was recovered in Khanapara on Monday morning, prompting police to launch an investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death. Locals reportedly spotted the body in an open area in the locality and immediately alerted the authorities. A police team reached the scene shortly afterwards and began preliminary inquiries.

A volunteer card of Zubeen Kshetra was found hanging around the deceased’s neck, suggesting that he had been associated with the volunteer unit at Zubeen Garg Kshetra in Sonapur, located a short distance from Khanapara. The identity of the young man has yet to be officially confirmed, and the police are awaiting post-mortem results to determine the cause of death.

Residents claimed that the location where the body was discovered had been a known gathering point for illegal activities, including the consumption of alcohol, narcotics, and cannabis. Police have taken note of the allegations as part of their investigation. Further details were awaited as the inquiry progressed.

