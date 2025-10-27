Guwahati: Decomposed body of youth found at Rukminigaon

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The decomposed body of a youth was recovered from Rukminigaon under mysterious circumstances on Saturday, alarming residents of the area.

The deceased was identified as Ferdinand Swargiary, a resident of Karbi Anglong and a student of Hotel Management, who had reportedly come to the city in search of employment. Neighbours alerted authorities after noticing a foul odour emanating from his apartment, prompting the Dispur police to respond. According to family members, they had no contact with Ferdinand since October 22, 2025.

Police said the body appeared to have been there for four to five days before it was discovered. A formal investigation has been launched, and the body was scheduled to be sent for post-mortem examination upon arrival of the forensic team. Further details are awaited as the probe continues.

