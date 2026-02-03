Guwahati

Guwahati: Book by ACS officer Launched at Bishnu Nirmala Children Library

As Life Moves On, authored by Assam Civil Service (ACS) officer Sangita Saikia, is launched at the Bishnu Nirmala Children Library.
GUWAHATI: As Life Moves On, authored by Assam Civil Service (ACS) officer Sangita Saikia, is launched at the Bishnu Nirmala Children Library. Published by Locksley Hall, the book is officially released at a ceremony attended by retired IPS officer and author Kuladhar Saikia, Saikh Md. Sabah Al-Ahmed, Nilutpal Gohain and Shreyashi Rhittika Phukon. The event features discussions on literature, lived experiences and writing as a form of reflection, with writers, academicians and readers participating. The book explores life’s transitions, emotional resilience and everyday experiences, adding a contemporary literary voice from Assam to the region’s evolving literary landscape.

