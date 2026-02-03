Guwahati: Book by ACS officer Launched at Bishnu Nirmala Children Library

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: As Life Moves On, authored by Assam Civil Service (ACS) officer Sangita Saikia, is launched at the Bishnu Nirmala Children Library. Published by Locksley Hall, the book is officially released at a ceremony attended by retired IPS officer and author Kuladhar Saikia, Saikh Md. Sabah Al-Ahmed, Nilutpal Gohain and Shreyashi Rhittika Phukon. The event features discussions on literature, lived experiences and writing as a form of reflection, with writers, academicians and readers participating. The book explores life’s transitions, emotional resilience and everyday experiences, adding a contemporary literary voice from Assam to the region’s evolving literary landscape.

