Doomdooma hosts National Book Trust (NBT)-backed book fair to promote reading culture

OUR CORRESPONDENT

DOOMDOOMA: Under the auspices of National Book Trust (NBT), Ministry of Education, Government of India, Rural Women Uplift Association of Assam has organized a book fair at Doomdooma at Town field from January 30 to February 8.

The Co-District Commissioner, Doomdooma Co-District Nuzhat Nasreen formally inaugurated the book fair on Friday evening. The inaugural ceremony was also attended and addressed by Dr Meena Devi Baruah, president, Sadou Asom Lekhika Samaroh Samiti, Tinsukia District Committee, Pranati Baruah, leading poet and retired Principal, Saikhowa HS School, Sarat Chiring Phukan, literary award winner, Dhiren Deka, senior journalist and Deben Deka, president, Doomdooma Sakha Xahitya Xabha.

The programme got underway with a Sarswati Bandan by Prapti Das.

In the cultural event held thereafter Baristha Deka presented a song of Zubeen Garg followed by a dance item by Namrata Talukdar and Jhumoir dance performed by local artist.

The book fair shall remain open from 10 am to 9 pm. and no entry fee would be required for that. On each day Music, Dance, Arts, Drawing and Debate competitions will also be held according to the organizers.

It is for the first time that such a major book fair has been held at Doomdooma after its elevation to a Co-District. It is expected that it would pave the way for holding of such events in greater Doomdooma and Sadiya Co-Districts and would be able to attract the younger generation's inclinations towards books.

Also Read: Six new books released at Burhadia Book Fair in Chamata, Nalbari