Guwahati: Book fair sales cross Rs 2 crore so far

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Braving winter chills and foggy mornings, book lovers have been thronging the ongoing book fair at Khanapara, reaffirming its status as one of Assam’s most significant cultural events. Organized by the Assam Publication Board, the 14-day fair began on December 24 and has already recorded impressive sales of over Rs 2 crore so far. The fair has witnessed steady footfall from readers of all age groups, with particularly enthusiastic participation from students. As entry is free for school and college students, many are visiting the fair along with their parents, turning it into a family outing centred on books. Publishers and organizers believe this initiative plays a crucial role in inculcating reading habits among the younger generation at a time when digital distractions are on the rise.

Adding to the attraction are discounts offered by various stalls, with book prices ranging from as low as Rs 15 to several thousand rupees, catering to diverse interests and budgets. This year, books on iconic Assamese singer and cultural figure Zubeen Garg have emerged as major crowd-pullers, drawing readers keen to explore deeper insights into his life, music and legacy.

