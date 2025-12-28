11-year-old author's book launched at Assam Book Fair in Guwahati

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TEZPUR: A children's short story collection titled "A Twisted Land of Tales", authored by 11-year-old Aadrika Augusti of Tezpur, daughter of Dr Angarag Bhagawati and Dr Subhra Devi, was inaugurated at the Prafulla Govinda Baruah Memorial Hall during the Assam Book Fair 2025-26 in Guwahati. The book has been published by Purbayan Publication, Guwahati.

The inauguration ceremony was graced by Pramod Kalita, Secretary, Publication Board of Assam; Munin Sarmah, Additional Chief Secretary; along with several other distinguished guests.

The book explores imaginative worlds from a child's perspective, offering young readers a delightful journey through fantasy and creativity. Enriched with attractive illustrations, the collection enables readers to easily connect with the stories.

Congratulating the young author and the publisher, Pramod Kalita appreciated the initiative for strengthening children's literature in the region. He highlighted the government's recent efforts to encourage young writers, including the introduction of the Young Authors Award, and described Aadrika's achievement as truly inspiring for society.

Speaking on the occasion, Abhijit Sarmah Baruah stressed the importance of consistent writing and remarked that the excuse of not having time to write is often unfounded. Jyoti Khataniar, in his address, reviewed all twelve stories in the book, praising their language and rhythm. He made special mention of the story "Life of a Bug: An Ant's Adventure," noting the author's distinctive storytelling style.

