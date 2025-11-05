Guwahati: Book on traditional Assamese wedding songs launched at Press Club

GUWAHATI: A book launch event for Sachitra Biyageet, a compilation of traditional Assamese wedding songs written by Hemprabha Devi, was held on November 3 at the Guwahati Press Club (GPC), Ambari. The event was attended by several prominent literary figures.

Renowned writer Dhiren Sarma graced the occasion as the chief guest, while eminent writers Dr Pramod Bhattacharyya, Garima Sarma, Kavyashree Mahanta and Bibhuti Gogoi attended as guests of honour. The book, which marks Hemprabha Devi’s debut publication, features a rich collection of wedding songs predominantly prevalent in lower Assam.

Before this publication, the author had contributed numerous articles and short stories on various subjects to leading newspapers and magazines. The event celebrated not only the preservation of Assamese folk traditions but also the literary debut of a promising writer, stated a press release.

