Youth writers’ conclave and book launch mark Assam Book Fair, Bongaigaon

OUR CORRESPONDENT

BONGAIGAON: The ongoing Assam Book Fair, Bongaigaon, witnessed a vibrant youth writers’ conclave titled ‘Unmilon,’ organized by the Axom Prakashan Parishad in collaboration with the All Assam Publishers and Book Sellers Association at Gandhi Maidan’s Zubeen Garg Memorial Pavilion.

The conclave was inaugurated by Dr Tarani Deka, Vice-Chancellor of Bongaigaon University, who emphasized that young writers must be both studious and responsible, bringing fresh perspectives vital for creativity. Noted critic Samir Shandilya, who conducted the session, highlighted the importance of observation and intellectual curiosity in the fast-changing technological world.

Earlier, a tribute session was held in memory of Late poet Mihir Mousam Roy and translator Upal Dev, where Yuva Sahitya Akademi awardee Pratim Baruah reflected on their literary contributions.

The conclave featured several emerging writers including Anamika Das, Kalpajyoti Roy, Harshajit Kalita, Jitu Kalita, Sanjib Adhikari, and Ruchali Choudhury. Performances were presented by local schools and cultural groups in the evening.

Meanwhile, two Assamese books were released, a translation of Chinese novelist Chou Libo’s ‘The Hurricane’ (Dhumuha) and a biography titled ‘Lu Xun — A Pioneer of the Chinese Cultural Revolution,’ both by Deepa Bezbaruah. The release was graced by dignitaries Lakeshwar Roy, Rohini Choudhury, Dr Firoz Ahmed, Ranjit Sarma, and Narmada Das.

