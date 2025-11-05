Guwahati: Book titled ‘Mahanayakor Mahaprayan’ on Zubeen Garg’s Life Released

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A book titled ‘Mahanayakor Mahaprayan’, chronicling the vibrant life and legacy of the music icon Zubeen Garg, was launched on Tuesday at the Radha Govinda Barooah Auditorium of the Axam Xahitya Xabha (AXX)’s Guwahati office. The book was authored by noted writer Dr Asomi Gogoi, former Secretary of the Assam Publishing Council and retired Additional Director of the Secondary Education Department.

The ceremony began with the lighting of lamps and floral tributes to Zubeen Garg’s portrait by Dr Suchitra Kakoti, former Chairperson of the Assam Child Rights Protection Commission; Renu Dutta Barphukan, Assam’s first woman police officer and author; and former presidents of the Writers’ Association of Assam, Mridula Sharma and Manjula Sharma Bhattacharya. A minute of silence was observed in memory of the artiste.

Secretary General of AXX, Debojit Borah, while launching the book, said Zubeen Garg’s death had shown the world the strength and unity of the Assamese people. He added that the artiste’s vision of a just and culturally vibrant society must now inspire future generations.

Former Director General of Police and acclaimed poet Harekrishna Deka, attending as chief guest, remarked that artistes must be allowed freedom of expression, noting that Zubeen’s music had united people across divides. Writer and journalist Dr Anjan Jyoti Choudhury observed that recognition should be given to artistes during their lifetime, praising Dr Asomi Gogoi’s sincerity in portraying Zubeen’s life.

