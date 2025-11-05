Nazira to establish statue and music college in memory of Zubeen Garg

A CORRESPONDENT

NAZIRA: The people of Nazira have planned to establish a statue of the Late renowned Assamese singer Zubeen Garg and a music college in his memory. The decision was taken at a public meeting held at Gandhi Maidan in Nazira on October 22.

The meeting was attended by prominent citizens, including Yatin Borgohain, President of Jyeshtha Nagarik Sanmilan of Nazira, Dilip Barua, Secretary of Sivasagar District Jyeshtha Nagarik Sanmilan, and Mayur Borgohain, Chairman of Tai Ahom Unnayan Parishad. The speakers emphasized the need to keep Zubeen Garg's memory alive and to establish a statue and music college in his honour.

Mayur Borgohain announced that the statue would be established at Gandhi Maidan, while the music college would be set up at Amguri, within the Nazira constituency. The project would be undertaken by the Nazira and Simaluguri municipalities, with support from the State Government. The State Government's Minister for Municipal Administration and Cultural Affairs would be approached to allocate funds for the project. The speakers appealed to the public to support the initiative and to work together to make it a success.

