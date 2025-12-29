Guwahati: Books released at separate programmes in city

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Two significant Assamese translations enriching the state’s literary landscape were unveiled at separate programmes in Guwahati.

At Cotton University, the Assamese translation of Mahakavi Kalidas Rachanawali by noted writer, educationist and translator Dr Dharanidhar Goswami was formally released at Manik Chandra Barooah Bhawan. The book was unveiled by Cotton University Vice-Chancellor Dr Ramesh Chandra Deka in the presence of scholars, academicians and writers.

Earlier in the day, the Assamese edition of noted Urdu writer Kishore Kumar Jain’s children’s story collection Moinah’s Government was released at Fancy Bazaar. Organized by the Sahitya Akademi in collaboration with the Kamrup Metropolitan District Xahitya Xabha, the programme saw the book unveiled by the author’s 96-year-old mother, Kapuri Devi Jain. Speakers at the event reflected on the themes of intergenerational respect and social values, noting that the gesture itself conveyed a powerful message. Published by the Sahitya Akademi, the Assamese translation aims to make the acclaimed stories accessible to young readers and strengthen children’s literature in the state.

