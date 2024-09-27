Guwahati: Brawl Over Boiled Egg Turns Ugly In Dispur; Murder Attempted

GUWAHATI: A shocking incident of attempted murder has come to light in Guwahati's Dispur area near the GNRC hospital last night.

A fiery spat broke out between the victim, identified as Ranjit Singh, and the alleged assailant going by the name of Robin Biswas from Mayang who was employed at the Shivdham Hotel located near the hospital.

The bizzare dispute between them broke out over a boiled egg. As per reports, the heated exchange between the duo over past issues escalated quickly.

Biswas accused Singh of threatening him more often than not while in an intoxicated state, demanding free meals at the hotel.