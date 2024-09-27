Guwahati: Brawl Over Boiled Egg Turns Ugly In Dispur; Murder Attempted

GUWAHATI: A shocking incident of attempted murder has come to light in Guwahati's Dispur area near the GNRC hospital last night.
A fiery spat broke out between the victim, identified as Ranjit Singh, and the alleged assailant going by the name of Robin Biswas from Mayang who was employed at the Shivdham Hotel located near the hospital.
The bizzare dispute between them broke out over a boiled egg. As per reports, the heated exchange between the duo over past issues escalated quickly.
Biswas accused Singh of threatening him more often than not while in an intoxicated state, demanding free meals at the hotel.
Police reports suggest that the situation took an ugly turn on Thursday when Singh visited the hotel to have a meal and allegedly issued threats.
This intimidation did not go down well with Biswas who got infuriated so much so that he confronted Singh later that night.
Unable to bear the constant harassment, Biswas took the extreme step of attacking Singh with a sharp weapon which left him sustaining severe injuries and he is in a critical condition at GNRC Hospital.
Soon after the incident unfolded, Biswas was taken to the Dispur police station for questioning.
During the interrogation process, Biswas confessed to the attack, saying that his anger acted as a driving force behind his action.
A case has been registered by the police under relevant sections and further investigation into this case is underway.
ALSO READ: Assam: Guidelines issued by Maa Kamakhya Devalaya
ALSO WATCH: