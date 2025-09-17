Guwahati: Brothel busted; burglar nabbed in city

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A team from Paltan Bazar Police Station raided a rented house at Ratan Dewan Road in Ulubari, where they rescued three victims and apprehended Mollida Talukder (25) for allegedly running a brothel. Police also seized objectionable materials from the premises. Legal action has been initiated in the case.

In another operation, Fatasil Ambari Police recovered two stolen mobile phones and arrested Rahul Paswan (19) of Manpara, Sitala Mandir Path, who was involved in burglary. Legal proceedings have been initiated against him as well.

In yet another case, Fatasil Ambari Police arrested three chain snatchers. The arrested individuals have been identified as Moyam Sarkar, Babu Jayachand, and Birkut Mushudaba, they were apprehended following an intensive investigation.

