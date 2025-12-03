Guwahati: Burglary case busted; melted gold worth Rs 5 lakh recovered

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A team from Fatashil Ambari Police Station acted on a burglary complaint lodged from Colony Bazar and registered a case concerning stolen gold ornaments. The investigation soon led officers to three suspects, who were subsequently taken into custody. They were identified as Karan Basfor, allegedly involved in the theft, and Md Faizul Hoque and Rajibul Islam, who were accused of receiving the stolen property. During questioning, police discovered that the stolen ornaments had already been melted down. Acting on this information, the team recovered 49.94 grams of melted gold, valued at approximately Rs 5 lakh, and seized it as evidence.

Also Read: Guwahati: Interstate burglary gang busted; three suspects arrested