Guwahati: Burj Khalifa Model Pandal to Dazzle City in Durga Puja

Staff reporter

Guwahati: With Durga Puja less than three weeks away, festive fervour has gripped Pandu New Colony as the Jai Hind Club readies a spectacular pandal modeled on Dubai’s iconic Burj Khalifa.

Rising to an estimated 75-80 feet, the glittering replica is expected to be one of this year’s star attractions, drawing thousands of devotees and visitors. For the club, now in its 79th year of celebrations, the theme reflects not just grandeur but also ambition and inspiration.

“We wanted to do something different this year. The Burj Khalifa is a global symbol of modern architecture and ambition. Our artisans are working hard to bring this vision to life,” said a Puja Committee member.

The pandal, with a budget of around Rs 25 lakh, is being crafted by artisans from Kolkata, with every detail meticulously designed to ensure both visual splendor and cultural resonance.

Organizers are confident the structure will be ready before Mahasaptami. Beyond its architectural brilliance, the pandal is meant to symbolize unity, devotion, and the collective spirit of celebration.

This year, the Jai Hind Club pandal promises to remind Guwahati that Durga Puja is not only about rituals, but also about creativity, dreams, and shared joy.

Also read: Preparatory meet held for peaceful Durga Puja, Kali Puja in Sonitpur