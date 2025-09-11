Preparatory meet held for peaceful Durga Puja, Kali Puja in Sonitpur

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TEZPUR: A preparatory meeting for the peaceful celebration of the upcoming Durga Puja and Kali Puja in the district was held on Wednesday under the chairmanship of District Commissioner Ananda Kumar Das in Conference Hall-II of the District Commissioner’s Office, Sonitpur. Opening the meeting, the District Commissioner announced that from this year onwards to foster the spirit of a healthy competition amongst the puja committees, the Sonitpur district administration would reward the best puja committees with 1st, 2nd, and 3rd positions, and appealed to all co-district commissioners to adopt the same practice in their respective jurisdictions.

ADC (Magistracy) Twahir Alam informed that puja committees must apply for NOC from the Senior Superintendent of Police, Sonitpur, via https://polcitizen.assam.gov.in/ on or before September 18. After obtaining the police NOC, they are required to apply for NOC from the office of the District Commissioner or respective co-district commissioners by September 23. He further emphasized the importance of a green celebration and urged committees to follow the detailed guidelines and checklists that will be circulated by the district administration.

Other points highlighted in the meeting included mandatory installation of CCTVs at puja pandals, display of local emergency numbers such as fire service, ambulance, police and control room, arrangement of night guards, engagement of volunteers, traffic management, trimming of overgrown branches along immersion routes, and checking hazardous electrical lines. Committees were also urged to refrain from using loudspeakers between before 8 AM and after 10 PM and to ensure that small children are not present during immersion for safety reasons.

