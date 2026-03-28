Guwahati Businesses, Residents Told to Clear Taxes Before March 31 Deadline

Authorities in Guwahati have issued a reminder to businesses and residents to settle outstanding taxes and complete pending documentation before the close of the financial year on March 31.
Officials warned that strict penalties will be imposed on those who fail to comply, and that inspection drives are being stepped up across the city.
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Business owners have been reminded that trade licences must be renewed within the stipulated timeframe. Operating a commercial establishment in Guwahati without a valid trade licence is not permitted, and non-renewal could attract penalties or legal action.
Authorities also flagged that missing or incomplete documentation will now invite strict action, as part of a wider push for regulatory compliance.
Residents have been urged to clear all outstanding property tax dues before March 31 to avoid fines and enforcement measures.
The deadline coincides with the end of the current financial year, making timely payment essential for taxpayers across the city.
Officials said verification and inspection drives are being intensified to ensure adherence to civic regulations.
Residents and business owners have been advised to act promptly and cooperate with authorities to avoid disruption and contribute to the smooth functioning of Guwahati's civic administration.