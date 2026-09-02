Guwahati Cab Drivers Continue Strike for Second Day, Causing Inconvenience to people

Guwahati: Today, makes the second day as the Kamrup metropolitan district is witnessing continued disruption in daily commuting as drivers of app-based cab and bike taxi services, including Ola, Uber and Rapido, remained on strike for the second consecutive day .

The ongoing protest has left regular users of these services, including office-goers, college students and other commuters dependent on app-based transport, facing considerable difficulties.

The drivers are reportedly protesting against rising fuel prices and what they claim are declining earnings despite the increasing cost of operating their vehicles. They are demanding measures to address their concerns and improve their working conditions.

With the strike continuing, commuters have been forced to rely on public transport and conventional petrol-run auto-rickshaws. Public buses have been witnessing overcrowding, while some passengers have alleged that auto-rickshaw fares have increased amid the disruption.

The continued strike has caused inconvenience to a large number of Guwahati residents, particularly those who regularly depend on app-based transport for their daily travel.