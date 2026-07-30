Guwahati Campaign Urges Waste Segregation to Curb Artificial Flooding

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: As Guwahati continues to grapple with artificial flooding during the monsoon, an awareness campaign has urged residents to adopt responsible waste management practices, stressing that the improper disposal of garbage remains one of the primary causes of urban waterlogging.

The campaign highlighted that even moderate rainfall often leads to artificial flooding because plastic waste, food wrappers and other litter dumped on roads, drains and open spaces clog the city’s drainage network. With stormwater unable to flow freely, rainwater accumulates on roads, disrupting traffic and affecting daily life.

The campaign appealed to citizens to segregate wet and dry waste at the source and hand over garbage only to authorised collectors of the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC). Residents were also urged to refrain from littering in public places, illegally dumping waste or burning garbage.

An official associated with the awareness initiative said, “Preventing artificial flooding is not the responsibility of the government alone. Public participation is equally important. If every household segregates waste and ensures that garbage is disposed of through authorised collection systems, a significant proportion of drain blockages can be prevented.”

The official further said that keeping drains free from plastic and other solid waste would improve stormwater flow during heavy rainfall and support the city’s ongoing flood mitigation efforts.

Residents welcomed the initiative but said long-term urban planning measures should complement public awareness campaigns.

A Beltola resident said, “People must stop throwing waste into drains because it directly contributes to waterlogging. At the same time, a smart city also needs sustainable infrastructure. Rainwater harvesting should be made mandatory in residential and commercial buildings to reduce pressure on the drainage system and conserve water.”

Echoing the sentiment, a Hatigaon resident said, “Waste segregation is necessary, but it is only one part of the solution. In a rapidly growing city like Guwahati, rainwater harvesting is equally important. Every new building should have a proper rainwater harvesting system so that rainwater is utilised instead of overwhelming the drains.”

The campaign comes at a time when Guwahati has witnessed repeated instances of artificial flooding this monsoon, with civic authorities undertaking desilting of drains and other flood mitigation measures. Officials have appealed to citizens to actively support these efforts by adopting responsible waste disposal practices and contributing to a cleaner, flood-resilient city.

Also read: CPI(M) Stages Protest in Guwahati Over Artificial Flooding, Demands Compensation for Victims