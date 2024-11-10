Guwahati: Campus recruitment drive conducted at Cotton University in city

GUWAHATI: The Placement and Career Counselling Cell, along with the Department of Computer Science and IT at Cotton University, in collaboration with GlobalStep—a leading international digital and gaming services company—conducted a campus interview for Game Tester for the first time at Cotton University on Friday. There were seven hubs in countries like the US, the UK, and India (Pune and Guwahati), specialising in development and quality assurance, including popular games like Elden Ring, Horizon, and Tekke. Students from various departments, including Computer Science, Geography, Sociology, and Journalism and Mass Communication, applied for the offered position of Game Tester.

The recruitment drive was mediated by the volunteers of the placement cell, and with equal support from the technical team of the university, stated a press release.

